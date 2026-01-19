HMH-465 and CLB-13 conduct NSI training

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, 1st Marine Logistics Group, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct heavy lift training with a CH-53E Super Stallion, assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during night systems instructor training at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Jan. 22, 2026. Marines with HMH-465 provided aviation support for an NSI course, which certified Marines with CLB-13 to teach the safe and effective operation of night vision goggles and related low-light sensors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 16:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993692
|VIRIN:
|260122-M-NG634-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111492352
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
