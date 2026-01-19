Airmen assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron participated in a Phoenix Raven pre-assessment at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2026. The course tested each Airman’s ability to meet the high standards required to protect aircraft, personnel and critical assets during contingency and mobility operations. All three Airmen successfully qualified and will continue on to the Phoenix Raven Qualification Course. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 16:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993691
|VIRIN:
|260111-F-RI626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111492343
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Rising to the challenge: 6th SFS Airmen complete a Phoenix Raven pre-assessment, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
