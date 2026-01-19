Rising to the challenge: 6th SFS Airmen complete a Phoenix Raven pre-assessment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron participated in a Phoenix Raven pre-assessment at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2026. The course tested each Airman’s ability to meet the high standards required to protect aircraft, personnel and critical assets during contingency and mobility operations. All three Airmen successfully qualified and will continue on to the Phoenix Raven Qualification Course. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Monique Stober)