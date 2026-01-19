(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rising to the challenge: 6th SFS Airmen complete a Phoenix Raven pre-assessment

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron participated in a Phoenix Raven pre-assessment at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2026. The course tested each Airman’s ability to meet the high standards required to protect aircraft, personnel and critical assets during contingency and mobility operations. All three Airmen successfully qualified and will continue on to the Phoenix Raven Qualification Course. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 16:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993691
    VIRIN: 260111-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_111492343
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    Airman Magazine
    Phoenix Raven
    Air Mobility Comand
    Rising to the challenge
    pre-qualification course

