The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Kennel is the largest joint kennel in the Department of War with military working dogs that can detect explosives and drugs. Fedra, one of the drug detection dogs, and her handler, Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Michael Cox, assigned to the JBPHH Naval Security Forces, help enforce a zero-tolerance drug policy, enhance security, and ensure good order and discipline on JBPHH. They conduct frequent drug sweeps on base and aboard various ships and submarines as needed. Many of the military working dogs at the JBPHH Kennel also undergo controlled aggression training and will bite on command as well as chase, apprehend, and hold uncooperative suspects as a less lethal option for force protection. (U.S. Navy video by Kyler Hood)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 16:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993689
|VIRIN:
|260123-O-RD674-9415
|Filename:
|DOD_111492339
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Drug Detection Dog and Handler Maintain Security from Military's Largest Joint Kennel, by Kyler Hood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.