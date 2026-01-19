Drug Detection Dog and Handler Maintain Security from Military's Largest Joint Kennel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Kennel is the largest joint kennel in the Department of War with military working dogs that can detect explosives and drugs. Fedra, one of the drug detection dogs, and her handler, Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Michael Cox, assigned to the JBPHH Naval Security Forces, help enforce a zero-tolerance drug policy, enhance security, and ensure good order and discipline on JBPHH. They conduct frequent drug sweeps on base and aboard various ships and submarines as needed. Many of the military working dogs at the JBPHH Kennel also undergo controlled aggression training and will bite on command as well as chase, apprehend, and hold uncooperative suspects as a less lethal option for force protection. (U.S. Navy video by Kyler Hood)