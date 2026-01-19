(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drug Detection Dog and Handler Maintain Security from Military's Largest Joint Kennel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Kyler Hood 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Kennel is the largest joint kennel in the Department of War with military working dogs that can detect explosives and drugs. Fedra, one of the drug detection dogs, and her handler, Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Michael Cox, assigned to the JBPHH Naval Security Forces, help enforce a zero-tolerance drug policy, enhance security, and ensure good order and discipline on JBPHH. They conduct frequent drug sweeps on base and aboard various ships and submarines as needed. Many of the military working dogs at the JBPHH Kennel also undergo controlled aggression training and will bite on command as well as chase, apprehend, and hold uncooperative suspects as a less lethal option for force protection. (U.S. Navy video by Kyler Hood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 16:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993689
    VIRIN: 260123-O-RD674-9415
    Filename: DOD_111492339
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drug Detection Dog and Handler Maintain Security from Military's Largest Joint Kennel, by Kyler Hood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Working Dog Handler
    Counter drug operations
    military working dog (MWD)
    drug detection dog

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video