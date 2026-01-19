Spartan Brigade UAS platoon leader interview

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Declan McKeown, a platoon leader with 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, discusses the innovations for unmanned aircraft system capabilities during Spartan Focus at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 23, 2026. The drones provide rapid, low-cost eyes-on-target for platoons, offering immediate situational awareness and precision strike capabilities against personnel and material. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)
|01.23.2026
|01.23.2026 16:09
|Interviews
|993686
|260123-A-GV534-1002
|DOD_111492301
|00:02:29
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|1
|1
