U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division prepare to conduct a boat raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2025. The Amphibious Raids Branch of Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, provides relevant and realistic training to Marines and small-unit leaders in mission-essential tasks, including amphibious raid fundamentals, to prepare units for deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ruby Centeno)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 16:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993683
|VIRIN:
|251210-M-ND041-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111492219
|Length:
|00:05:31
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll: U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 1st Marines prepare for boat raid, by LCpl Ruby Centeno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.