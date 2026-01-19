(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-roll: U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 1st Marines prepare for boat raid

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ruby Centeno 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division prepare to conduct a boat raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2025. The Amphibious Raids Branch of Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, provides relevant and realistic training to Marines and small-unit leaders in mission-essential tasks, including amphibious raid fundamentals, to prepare units for deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ruby Centeno)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 16:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993683
    VIRIN: 251210-M-ND041-1002
    Filename: DOD_111492219
    Length: 00:05:31
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 1st Marines prepare for boat raid, by LCpl Ruby Centeno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC, 1st Marine Division, Boat Raid, V 1/1, Marines, Bravo Company

