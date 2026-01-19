(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oklahoma National Guard Preps for 2026 Winter Weather Storm Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Interview
    Spc. Cameron Kim
    Oklahoma National Guard

    Soldiers from across the Oklahoma National Guard prepare to respond to a winter weather storm Jan. 23, 2026. The Oklahoma National Guard has activated Stranded Motorists Assistance and Recovery Teams in support of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in recovering and transporting stranded motorists to saftey as directed by OHP troopers. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 17:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 993679
    VIRIN: 260123-Z-DX255-2607
    Filename: DOD_111492193
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma National Guard Preps for 2026 Winter Weather Storm Response, by SGT Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SMART
    OKGuard
    National Guard
    OK_SMART26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video