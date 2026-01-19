(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BAMC DECON Rodeo

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    The Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) Patient Decontamination Team provides a critical, enhanced capability for managing patients affected by a hazardous material contamination. The team stands ready for rapid activation and response, operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to execute effective patient decontamination operations. Our team is committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of patients and staff by adhering to all applicable regulatory, operational, and Joint Commission guidance and standards. We minimize disruption to essential healthcare services while ensuring a proactive and thorough decontamination process, preventing further harm and protecting the integrity of BAMC's mission to provide world-class medical care.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 14:40
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC DECON Rodeo, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center

