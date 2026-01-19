The Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) Patient Decontamination Team provides a critical, enhanced capability for managing patients affected by a hazardous material contamination. The team stands ready for rapid activation and response, operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to execute effective patient decontamination operations. Our team is committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of patients and staff by adhering to all applicable regulatory, operational, and Joint Commission guidance and standards. We minimize disruption to essential healthcare services while ensuring a proactive and thorough decontamination process, preventing further harm and protecting the integrity of BAMC's mission to provide world-class medical care.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 14:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993673
|VIRIN:
|260123-O-CD868-1268
|Filename:
|DOD_111492031
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BAMC DECON Rodeo, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
