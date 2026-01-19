BAMC DECON Rodeo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993673" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) Patient Decontamination Team provides a critical, enhanced capability for managing patients affected by a hazardous material contamination. The team stands ready for rapid activation and response, operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to execute effective patient decontamination operations. Our team is committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of patients and staff by adhering to all applicable regulatory, operational, and Joint Commission guidance and standards. We minimize disruption to essential healthcare services while ensuring a proactive and thorough decontamination process, preventing further harm and protecting the integrity of BAMC's mission to provide world-class medical care.