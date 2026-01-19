Coast Guard conducts training with newly implemented vessel offshore San Diego

U.S. Coast Guardsmen conduct jets trying offshore San Diego, Jan. 13, 2026. Jet skis are a component of newly implemented efforts to increase security along the Southwest Boarder. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trinity Whalen)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 14:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993671
|VIRIN:
|260113-G-KC247-4483
|Filename:
|DOD_111491897
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
No keywords found.