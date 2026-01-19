(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard conducts training with newly implemented vessel offshore San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trinity Whalen 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET San Diego

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen conduct jets trying offshore San Diego, Jan. 13, 2026. Jet skis are a component of newly implemented efforts to increase security along the Southwest Boarder. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trinity Whalen)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 14:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993671
    VIRIN: 260113-G-KC247-4483
    Filename: DOD_111491897
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    SOUTHWEST BORDER
    SMTC
    San Diego
    CG-RAPTOR

