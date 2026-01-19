U.S. Soldiers, with 6th Squadron, 8th Calvary Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct training on various unmanned aircraft systems during Spartan Focus 2026 at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 23, 2026. During Spartan 2026, UAS demonstrate the principle, "see first, decide first, strike first, win" by delivering rapid surveillance and decision advantages. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniel Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993669
|VIRIN:
|260123-A-AB240-8446
|Filename:
|DOD_111491894
|Length:
|00:08:56
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spartan Brigade drones take flight, by SGT Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
