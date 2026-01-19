Spartan Brigade drones take flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers, with 6th Squadron, 8th Calvary Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct training on various unmanned aircraft systems during Spartan Focus 2026 at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 23, 2026. During Spartan 2026, UAS demonstrate the principle, "see first, decide first, strike first, win" by delivering rapid surveillance and decision advantages. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniel Thompson)