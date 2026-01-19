U.S. Coast Guard conducts jet ski training offshore San Diego

U.S. Coast Guardsmen conduct jet ski training offshore San Diego, Jan. 14, 2026. Jet skis are a component of newly implemented efforts to increase security along the Southwest Border. (U.S Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chris Sappey)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 13:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993668
|VIRIN:
|250114-G-FF318-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111491838
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.