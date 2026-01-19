(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts jet ski training offshore San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sappey 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET San Diego

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen conduct jet ski training offshore San Diego, Jan. 14, 2026. Jet skis are a component of newly implemented efforts to increase security along the Southwest Border. (U.S Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chris Sappey)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 13:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993668
    VIRIN: 250114-G-FF318-2001
    Filename: DOD_111491838
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    SOUTHWEST BORDER
    SMTC
    U.S. Coast Guard
    San Diego
    CG-RAPTOR

