The Live Chain: Transforming Battlefield Casualty Care for Modern Warfare

In future battlefield scenarios, the golden hour – the principle that patients should reach surgery within 60 minutes for optimal outcomes – may become unattainable. Factors such as degraded communications, contested airspace, and advanced weaponry will hinder medical evacuation and limit the ability to stage surgical assets close to the front lines.



Recognizing this looming gap, DARPA is focusing its investment on the Live Chain: The critical steps of tactical combat casualty care that bridge the gap between injury on the battlefield and arrival at surgical care.



The Live Chain encompasses self-aid, buddy-aid, medic care, en-route care during evacuation, and ultimately, surgical intervention.



The aim is to ensure warfighters survive the pre-surgical period despite the increased time between injury and definitive medical care.



Learn more at https://www.darpa.mil/research/research-spotlights/live-chain