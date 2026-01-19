(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cantigny Warrior Restaurant introduces ‘Old Ironside Café’ convenience option

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    A video shows what kind of healthy options were available for lunch at “Old Ironside Café” on Jan. 21, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 10:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993654
    VIRIN: 260121-A-GF376-6197
    Filename: DOD_111491471
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cantigny Warrior Restaurant introduces ‘Old Ironside Café’ convenience option, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Garrison
    DFAC
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Cantigny
    Warrior restaurant
    Army
    Kentucky
    Old Ironside Café

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video