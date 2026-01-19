Command in Motion: Mic'd Up with Task Force Thunder

U.S. Army National Guard Lt. Col. Robert Riddle and U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Jeremeh Murphy, the command team of Task Force Thunder, conduct a mic’d-up patrol across Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2026, in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Throughout the patrol, the Oklahoma National Guard leaders move alongside Soldiers and Airmen, engaging with teams on the ground and coordinating closely with law enforcement partners. Their visible, hands-on leadership highlights how presence, communication and unity of effort contribute to public safety and reinforce confidence across the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 10:15
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|993653
|VIRIN:
|260122-Z-VZ654-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111491466
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Built for the Moment: Task Force Thunder on Patrol in the Nation’s Capital
