    Day In The Life: Decontamination Team

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    The Brooke Army Medical Center Patient Decontamination Team provides a critical, enhanced capability for managing patients affected by hazardous material contamination.
    When fully staffed, the team is comprised of 55 active-duty personnel, both Army and Air Force.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 10:10
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 993652
    VIRIN: 260123-O-CD868-9904
    Filename: DOD_111491461
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Patient Decontamination Team

