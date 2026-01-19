Day In The Life: Decontamination Team

The Brooke Army Medical Center Patient Decontamination Team provides a critical, enhanced capability for managing patients affected by hazardous material contamination.
When fully staffed, the team is comprised of 55 active-duty personnel, both Army and Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 10:10
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|993652
|VIRIN:
|260123-O-CD868-9904
|Filename:
|DOD_111491461
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
