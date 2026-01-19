(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval District Washington Spiritual Readiness Tips

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 23, 2026) -- Lcdr. Ian McCarthy, a Navy Chaplain assigned to Naval District Washington, provides a Spiritual Readiness tip. Navy chaplains support the spiritual well-being of Sailors and the essential role spiritual health plays in individual resilience and mission readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 10:04
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 993651
    VIRIN: 260123-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_111491458
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval District Washington Spiritual Readiness Tips, by PO1 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy chaplain
    spiritual readiness

