(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air National Guard Combatives Course at TEC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Treven Cannon 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center at McGhee Tyson ANGB, nestled in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, served as the ideal location to host the first Air National Guard Combatives Course—a critical step toward building an ANG-specific combatives training program.

    From 12–16 January 2026, ANG Security Forces Defenders endured 10–12 hour training days focused on developing sound and ethical decision-making under high-stress conditions.

    The course emphasized verbal resolution, de-escalation, and proven unarmed combatives techniques, culminating in practical testing and certification as Basic Combatives Instructors.

    Thanks to outstanding coordination with the TEC, the course seamlessly integrated academics, combatives training, and lodging, creating a cost-effective, no-frills TDY designed to efficiently certify future instructors.

    This inaugural course marks a significant milestone for the Air National Guard—providing Defenders with the skills needed to mitigate potential threats through verbal resolution, de-escalation, and achieving compliance, better preparing them to protect themselves and others.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 10:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 993649
    VIRIN: 260116-Z-KT184-1001
    Filename: DOD_111491452
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard Combatives Course at TEC, by TSgt Treven Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    combatives
    ANG
    security forces
    Air National Guard
    Tennessee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video