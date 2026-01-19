Air National Guard Combatives Course at TEC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center at McGhee Tyson ANGB, nestled in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, served as the ideal location to host the first Air National Guard Combatives Course—a critical step toward building an ANG-specific combatives training program.



From 12–16 January 2026, ANG Security Forces Defenders endured 10–12 hour training days focused on developing sound and ethical decision-making under high-stress conditions.



The course emphasized verbal resolution, de-escalation, and proven unarmed combatives techniques, culminating in practical testing and certification as Basic Combatives Instructors.



Thanks to outstanding coordination with the TEC, the course seamlessly integrated academics, combatives training, and lodging, creating a cost-effective, no-frills TDY designed to efficiently certify future instructors.



This inaugural course marks a significant milestone for the Air National Guard—providing Defenders with the skills needed to mitigate potential threats through verbal resolution, de-escalation, and achieving compliance, better preparing them to protect themselves and others.