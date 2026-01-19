(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maxwell AFB-Gunter Annex B-roll package

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Buildings and landmarks on Gunter Annex, Alabama, are shown in a b-roll sequence as Airman 1st Class Destiny Dykes, 42d Security Forces Entry controller, checks identification at the gate, Jan. 21, 2026. The imagery highlights daily operations and installation infrastructure supporting base security and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 09:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993646
    VIRIN: 250121-F-IW492-1001
    Filename: DOD_111491415
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maxwell AFB-Gunter Annex B-roll package, by SrA Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air University
    Gunter AFB
    Gunter-Annex
    Air Force Enlisted Heritage Research Institute
    42d Security Forces Squadron
    Enlisted Heritage Memorial Park

