Buildings and landmarks on Gunter Annex, Alabama, are shown in a b-roll sequence as Airman 1st Class Destiny Dykes, 42d Security Forces Entry controller, checks identification at the gate, Jan. 21, 2026. The imagery highlights daily operations and installation infrastructure supporting base security and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 09:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993646
|VIRIN:
|250121-F-IW492-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111491415
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maxwell AFB-Gunter Annex B-roll package, by SrA Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.