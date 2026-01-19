video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joint Base Charleston personnel participate in Combat Readiness Exercise 2026, showcasing their ability to employ and sustain operational mobility in contested environments at Joint Base Charleston, Jan. 12-20, 2025. Under the surveillance of Inspector Generals and the Wing Inspection Team, exercises like CRE 2026 enable personnel to identify key areas of improvement necessary to effectively operate Joint Base Charleston as the premier power projection platform. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)