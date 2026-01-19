(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fini flight

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Barbara Bartch, Command Pilot and former Deputy Commander of the 121st Air Refueling Wing, takes her fini flight, a military aviation tradition marking a pilot’s final flight before retirement, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2026. Bartch, a KC-135 pilot for over 25 years, is set to retire next month after 35 years of service to her state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson and Airman Samir Harris)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 09:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993642
    VIRIN: 260121-Z-UU033-8384
    Filename: DOD_111491381
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: OHIO, US

    TAGS

    Fini Flight
    KC135 Srtatotanker
    National Guard
    Air National Guard
    pilot

