    3rd Infantry Division celebrates 82nd Anniversary of Battle of Anizo with reenlistment ceremony

    ANZIO, ITALY

    01.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Alvarado, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks about a reenlistment ceremony during an anniversary commemoration in Anzio, Italy, Jan. 22, 2026. The 3rd Infantry Division marked the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Anzio, honoring the courage, sacrifice, and enduring legacy of the Marne Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 08:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993633
    VIRIN: 260122-A-XS985-6274
    Filename: DOD_111491216
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: ANZIO, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division celebrates 82nd Anniversary of Battle of Anizo with reenlistment ceremony, by SGT Bernabe Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Europe
    Anzio
    WWII
    Italy

