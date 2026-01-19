3rd Infantry Division celebrates 82nd Anniversary of Battle of Anizo with reenlistment ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Alvarado, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks about a reenlistment ceremony during an anniversary commemoration in Anzio, Italy, Jan. 22, 2026. The 3rd Infantry Division marked the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Anzio, honoring the courage, sacrifice, and enduring legacy of the Marne Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)