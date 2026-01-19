3rd Infantry Division celebrates 82nd Anniversary of Battle of Anizo with reenlistment ceremony

U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Alvarado, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks about a reenlistment ceremony during an anniversary commemoration in Anzio, Italy, Jan. 22, 2026. The 3rd Infantry Division marked the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Anzio, honoring the courage, sacrifice, and enduring legacy of the Marne Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 08:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993633
|VIRIN:
|260122-A-XS985-6274
|Filename:
|DOD_111491216
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|ANZIO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
