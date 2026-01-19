(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RED Friday Shoutout: Media Bureau Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. Malik Abdul 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    U.S. Army MSG Paul Jackson, 8th Army Equal Opportunity Advisor, gives a shout out to his family, from Camp Humphreys South Korea, Jan. 23, 2026. (U.S. Army video by SGT Malik Abdul)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 23:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993619
    VIRIN: 260123-A-BU869-1001
    Filename: DOD_111490888
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED Friday Shoutout: Media Bureau Korea, by SGT Malik Abdul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

