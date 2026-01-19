(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Sustains Readiness Across the Korean Peninsula

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.15.2026

    Video by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conduct training and daily operations across the Korean Peninsula. Their efforts sustain readiness, discipline, and mission capability in support of the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by KCpl. GeonWoo Park)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 22:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993618
    VIRIN: 260116-A-VH016-2208
    Filename: DOD_111490824
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Sustains Readiness Across the Korean Peninsula, by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2CAB, 2ID, EighthArmy, U.S. Army

