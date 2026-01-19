COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 21, 2026) – A video interview with Yeoman 1st Class Joseph Straight, the admin leading petty officer for Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and local magician, filmed onboard CFAS, Jan. 21, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 22:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993613
|VIRIN:
|260122-N-MH959-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111490801
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, YN1 Straight: The Local Magician Spotlight, by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.