(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RED Friday Shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.22.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Maria Washler 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Orquilla, Service Journeyman with the 374th Force Support Squadron, gives a shout out to her hometown in the Philippines after coming back from deployment in Africa, from Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2026, (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Maria Washler).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 21:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 993611
    VIRIN: 260123-F-HI767-1277
    Filename: DOD_111490784
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED Friday Shoutout, by SrA Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    YokotaAirBase
    R.E.D.FridayShoutout
    RememberEveryoneDeployed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media