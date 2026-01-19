RED Friday Shoutout

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993611" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Orquilla, Service Journeyman with the 374th Force Support Squadron, gives a shout out to her hometown in the Philippines after coming back from deployment in Africa, from Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2026, (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Maria Washler).