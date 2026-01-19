Mr. Daniel M. Whitley, community plans and liaison office, Assistant Chief of Staff G-7 Government and External Affairs, Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, speaks on updated training areas that have been reacquired by the federal government on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026. While the lease for San Onofre State Beach was renewed between the Department of the Navy and California, certain parcels, such as Training Area Sierra 5, are now federal property and off-limits to the public, with unauthorized entry resulting in federal prosecution. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 19:48
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|993594
|VIRIN:
|260123-M-VM027-9369
|Filename:
|DOD_111490641
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, San Onofre Recreation Access Update PSA, by Sgt Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.