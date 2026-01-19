San Onofre Recreation Access Update PSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mr. Daniel M. Whitley, community plans and liaison office, Assistant Chief of Staff G-7 Government and External Affairs, Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, speaks on updated training areas that have been reacquired by the federal government on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026. While the lease for San Onofre State Beach was renewed between the Department of the Navy and California, certain parcels, such as Training Area Sierra 5, are now federal property and off-limits to the public, with unauthorized entry resulting in federal prosecution. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)