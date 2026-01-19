(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    San Onofre Recreation Access Update PSA

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dillon Buck 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Mr. Daniel M. Whitley, community plans and liaison office, Assistant Chief of Staff G-7 Government and External Affairs, Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, speaks on updated training areas that have been reacquired by the federal government on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026. While the lease for San Onofre State Beach was renewed between the Department of the Navy and California, certain parcels, such as Training Area Sierra 5, are now federal property and off-limits to the public, with unauthorized entry resulting in federal prosecution. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 19:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 993594
    VIRIN: 260123-M-VM027-9369
    Filename: DOD_111490641
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

