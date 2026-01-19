(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Pendleton Family Housing 3 Step Resolution Process

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Daryl Harvey 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    The animation shows the Family Housing 3 Step Resolution Process for Camp Pendleton residents. This motion graphic was created on January 9, 2026, at Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton. The animation is a product in support of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton’s initiative to inform Camp Pendleton residents on the Family Housing 3 Step Resolution Process. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic created by LCpl. Daryl D. Harvey Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 18:21
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 993581
    VIRIN: 260114-M-UQ844-1001
    Filename: DOD_111490392
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Family Housing 3 Step Resolution Process, by LCpl Daryl Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video