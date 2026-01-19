The animation shows the Family Housing 3 Step Resolution Process for Camp Pendleton residents. This motion graphic was created on January 9, 2026, at Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton. The animation is a product in support of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton’s initiative to inform Camp Pendleton residents on the Family Housing 3 Step Resolution Process. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic created by LCpl. Daryl D. Harvey Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 18:21
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|993581
|VIRIN:
|260114-M-UQ844-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111490392
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Pendleton Family Housing 3 Step Resolution Process, by LCpl Daryl Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
