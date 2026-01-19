Indiana Indiana National Guard Enhances Security With Prescence Patrols

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993578" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the Indiana National Guard patrol near Meridian Hill Park in Washington, D.C., Jan. 22, 2026, in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members support the mission by assisting the Metropolitan Police Department to help maintain public safety for those who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)