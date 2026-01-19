(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Indiana Indiana National Guard Enhances Security With Prescence Patrols

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Spc. Paris Hayes 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Soldiers assigned to the Indiana National Guard patrol near Meridian Hill Park in Washington, D.C., Jan. 22, 2026, in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members support the mission by assisting the Metropolitan Police Department to help maintain public safety for those who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 17:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993578
    VIRIN: 260122-Z-MF120-1001
    Filename: DOD_111490356
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

