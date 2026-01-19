Soldiers assigned to the Indiana National Guard patrol near Meridian Hill Park in Washington, D.C., Jan. 22, 2026, in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members support the mission by assisting the Metropolitan Police Department to help maintain public safety for those who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 17:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993578
|VIRIN:
|260122-Z-MF120-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111490356
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Indiana Indiana National Guard Enhances Security With Prescence Patrols, by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
