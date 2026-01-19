Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing welcomes Gary Sinise and the Lt Dan Band to Kingsley Field, Oregon, Sept. 26, 2025. The Lt Dan Band performs concerts around the country for military members throughout the year. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 16:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993566
|VIRIN:
|250926-Z-HS861-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111490245
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt Dan Band Arrives at Kingsley Field, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.