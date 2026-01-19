Wings and Eagles Airshow 2025 Preview

Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing held practice for the Wings and Eagles 2025 airshow at Kingsley Field, Oregon, July 18, 2025. Members of the USAF Thunderbirds performed practice sessions the day before the airshow. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 16:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993558
|VIRIN:
|250718-Z-HS861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111490171
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
