    Wings and Eagles Airshow 2025 Preview

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing held practice for the Wings and Eagles 2025 airshow at Kingsley Field, Oregon, July 18, 2025. Members of the USAF Thunderbirds performed practice sessions the day before the airshow. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 16:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993558
    VIRIN: 250718-Z-HS861-1001
    Filename: DOD_111490171
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: OREGON, US

    Kingsley Field
    173FW
    Thunderbirds

