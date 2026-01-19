260121-N-CD453-1002 DORAL, Florida (Jan. 21, 2026) A 30 second long video compilation of imagery captured in the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) area of responsibility. SOUTHCOM is responsible for U.S. defense and security cooperation with partner nations in the Caribbean, Central America and South America, as well as U.S. military operations in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 15:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993555
|VIRIN:
|260121-N-CD453-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111490122
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, U.S. Southern Command Operations, by PO1 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.