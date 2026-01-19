(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Southern Command Operations

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Oblander 

    U.S. Southern Command

    260121-N-CD453-1001 DORAL, Florida (Jan. 21, 2026) A five minute video compilation of imagery captured in the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) area of responsibility. SOUTHCOM is responsible for U.S. defense and security cooperation with partner nations in the Caribbean, Central America and South America, as well as U.S. military operations in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 15:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993554
    VIRIN: 260121-N-CD453-1001
    Filename: DOD_111490111
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Southern Command Operations, by PO1 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    SOUTHCOM
    SOUTHCOM AOR

