22nd MEU(SOC) | BLT 3/6 Conducts Airstrip Improvement Operations in Puerto Rico

U.S. Marine Corps combat engineers with Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct airstrip improvement operations in Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Dec. 27, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 16:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993552
|VIRIN:
|251227-M-DB868-1001
|PIN:
|251227
|Filename:
|DOD_111490093
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
