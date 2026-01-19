An American Forces Network video illustration showcasing the bilateral meeting between Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Japanese Defense Minister Shinjirō Koizumi at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2026. The two leaders affirmed the critical role of the U.S.-Japan alliance to deterring aggression in the Indo-Pacific and discussed Japan’s efforts to increase its defense spending and rapidly strengthen its capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 13:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993543
|VIRIN:
|260120-F-BF041-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111489655
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, At the Table: Japan Defense Minister, by SrA Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
