    At the Table: Japan Defense Minister

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson 

    AFN OCONUS CI Production

    An American Forces Network video illustration showcasing the bilateral meeting between Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Japanese Defense Minister Shinjirō Koizumi at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2026. The two leaders affirmed the critical role of the U.S.-Japan alliance to deterring aggression in the Indo-Pacific and discussed Japan’s efforts to increase its defense spending and rapidly strengthen its capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 13:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993543
    VIRIN: 260120-F-BF041-1001
    Filename: DOD_111489655
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    This work, At the Table: Japan Defense Minister, by SrA Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    bilateral
    INDOPACOM
    japan
    SecWar

