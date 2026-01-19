At the Table: Japan Defense Minister

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An American Forces Network video illustration showcasing the bilateral meeting between Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Japanese Defense Minister Shinjirō Koizumi at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2026. The two leaders affirmed the critical role of the U.S.-Japan alliance to deterring aggression in the Indo-Pacific and discussed Japan’s efforts to increase its defense spending and rapidly strengthen its capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)