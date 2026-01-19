An American Forces Network Armed Forces Report video highlighting news around the Department of War, Jan. 8-13, 2026. Headlines include Mountain Training Exercise 1-26, Eighth Army’s Best Medic Competition, U.S. Air Force MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopter employment, 20 years of the U.S. Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, and updated U.S. Space Force dress and appearance guidance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 13:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|993542
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-BF041-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111489652
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Armed Forces Report January 22, 2026, by SrA Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.