    AFN Armed Forces Report January 22, 2026

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson 

    AFN OCONUS CI Production

    An American Forces Network Armed Forces Report video highlighting news around the Department of War, Jan. 8-13, 2026. Headlines include Mountain Training Exercise 1-26, Eighth Army’s Best Medic Competition, U.S. Air Force MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopter employment, 20 years of the U.S. Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, and updated U.S. Space Force dress and appearance guidance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 13:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 993542
    VIRIN: 260122-F-BF041-1001
    Filename: DOD_111489652
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Armed Forces Report January 22, 2026, by SrA Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS

    Best Medic
    MH-139
    AFN
    NECC
    MTX 1-26

