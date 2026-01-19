(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Ship to Shore Operations Aboard USS Boxer

    UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct ship to shore operations with landing craft, air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 21, 2026. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 14:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993541
    VIRIN: 260121-M-VC519-3000
    Filename: DOD_111489641
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Ship to Shore Operations Aboard USS Boxer, by Cpl Oliver Nisbet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Blue-Green Team, Marines, Sailors, Pride of the Pacific, USS Boxer, Chains

