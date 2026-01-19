video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Barbara Bartch, Command Pilot and former Deputy Commander of the 121st Air Refueling Wing, takes her fini flight, a military aviation tradition marking a pilot’s final flight before retirement, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2026. Bartch, a KC-135 pilot for over 25 years, is set to retire next month after 35 years of service to her state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Samir Harris)