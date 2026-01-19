U.S. Air Force Col. Barbara Bartch, Command Pilot and former Deputy Commander of the 121st Air Refueling Wing, takes her fini flight, a military aviation tradition marking a pilot’s final flight before retirement, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2026. Bartch, a KC-135 pilot for over 25 years, is set to retire next month after 35 years of service to her state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Samir Harris)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 12:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993538
|VIRIN:
|260122-Z-PT179-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111489600
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
