U.S. Air Force Col. Barbara Bartch, Command Pilot and former Deputy Commander of the 121st Air Refueling Wing, takes her fini flight, a military aviation tradition marking a pilot’s final flight before retirement, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2026. Bartch, a KC-135 pilot for over 25 years, is set to retire next month after 35 years of service to her state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 12:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993535
|VIRIN:
|260121-Z-UU033-2075
|Filename:
|DOD_111489545
|Length:
|00:05:47
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fini flight, by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.