The Benefits of Human-Machine Teaming in Battlefield Triage

Communication breakdowns can cost lives in emergency situations. Discover how AI is being trained to provide clear and effective information to medics, improving patient outcomes. https://www.darpa.mil/research/challenges/darpa-triage-challenge
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 10:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993531
|VIRIN:
|260122-D-D0231-6842
|Filename:
|DOD_111489397
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
