Coast Guard Cutter Neah Bay (WTGB 105) assists icebound vessel on Lake Erie

The motor vessel American Spirit, a lake freighter vessel, transits alongside Coast Guard Cutter Neah Bay (WTGB 105) on Lake Erie, Jan. 21, 2026. Coast Guard Cutter Neah Bay (WTGB 105) conducted a direct assist of the freighter, clearing an open path through the ice and guiding the vessel to its final destination of Toledo, Ohio. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Reed Carlson)
