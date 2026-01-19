Coast Guard Cutter Neah Bay (WTGB 105) assists icebound vessel on Lake Erie

The motor vessel American Spirit, a lake freighter vessel, continues its transit across the Great Lakes, Jan. 21, 2026. Coast Guard Cutter Neah Bay (WTGB 105) was requested to directly assist the vessel by providing ice-breaking services to make for more navigable waters on their journey. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Reed Carlson)
