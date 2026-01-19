(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Cutter Neah Bay (WTGB 105) assists icebound vessel on Lake Erie

    TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    The motor vessel American Spirit, a lake freighter vessel, continues its transit across the Great Lakes, Jan. 21, 2026. Coast Guard Cutter Neah Bay (WTGB 105) was requested to directly assist the vessel by providing ice-breaking services to make for more navigable waters on their journey. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Reed Carlson)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 10:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993528
    VIRIN: 260121-G-NB558-1005
    Filename: DOD_111489350
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: TOLEDO, OHIO, US

    TAGS

    ice breaking
    Great Lakes District
    (WTGB-105) Neah Bay

