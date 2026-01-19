Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30) frees vessel from ice on Lake Huron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30), a Great Lakes District ice-breaking cutter, clears a path in the ice to assist the motor vessel Wilfred Sykes, a lake freighter, beset by ice on Lake Huron Jan. 21, 2026. As part of Operation Taconite, the Mackinaw is one of several ice-breaking cutters within the Great Lakes currently assisting vessels in emergencies while attempting to transit the icy waters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. William Erekson)