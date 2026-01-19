(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30) frees vessel from ice on Lake Huron

    MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30), a Great Lakes District ice-breaking cutter, clears a path in the ice to assist the motor vessel Wilfred Sykes, a lake freighter, beset by ice on Lake Huron Jan. 21, 2026. As part of Operation Taconite, the Mackinaw is one of several ice-breaking cutters within the Great Lakes currently assisting vessels in emergencies while attempting to transit the icy waters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. William Erekson)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 10:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993524
    VIRIN: 260121-G-NB558-1003
    Filename: DOD_111489297
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN, US

    ice breaking District 9
    Great Lakes District
    USCGC Mackinaw (WLBB-30)

