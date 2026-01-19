Stephen Simmons, deputy assistant Secretary of War for Military Community & Family Policy, visits the Marine Corps Base Quantico Marine Corps Exchange on MCB Quantico, Virginia, Jan. 20, 2025. This visit by the DASW included multiple tours of establishments with a focus on how the commissary, Child Development Center and MCX benefit and improve the lives of our military and their families. The tour of the local exchange focused on the quality, affordability, and support of military communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 10:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993522
|VIRIN:
|260120-M-SD553-8585
|Filename:
|DOD_111489290
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Military Community & Family Policy visits MCB Quantico MCX, by Cpl Joshua Munsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.