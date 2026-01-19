(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Military Community & Family Policy visits MCB Quantico MCX

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    Stephen Simmons, deputy assistant Secretary of War for Military Community & Family Policy, visits the Marine Corps Base Quantico Marine Corps Exchange on MCB Quantico, Virginia, Jan. 20, 2025. This visit by the DASW included multiple tours of establishments with a focus on how the commissary, Child Development Center and MCX benefit and improve the lives of our military and their families. The tour of the local exchange focused on the quality, affordability, and support of military communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 10:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993522
    VIRIN: 260120-M-SD553-8585
    Filename: DOD_111489290
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Military Community & Family Policy visits MCB Quantico MCX, by Cpl Joshua Munsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military family
    Stephen Simmons
    MCX
    MCB Quan
    USMCNews
    DASW

