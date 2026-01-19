Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Military Community & Family Policy visits MCB Quantico CDC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Stephen Simmons, deputy assistant Secretary of War for Military Community & Family Policy, visits the Marine Corps Base Quantico Marine Corps Exchange on MCB Quantico, Virginia, Jan. 20, 2025. This visit by the DASW included multiple tours of establishments with a focus on how the commissary, Child Development Center and MCX benefit and improve the lives of our military and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)