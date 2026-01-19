(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Staff Sgt. Nicolas Casares: World Champion Powerlifter

    ITALY

    10.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicolas Casares, 31st Operations Squadron aircrew flight equipment craftsman, shares his journey of representing the U.S. Air Force at the Powerlifting America National Championship at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 8, 2025. Despite facing physical obstacles, Staff Sgt. Casares went on to win at the national level as well as the world level. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 09:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: IT

    Aviano AB
    USAF
    31 OSS
    31FW
    Powered by Airmen
    Powerlifting America

