U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicolas Casares, 31st Operations Squadron aircrew flight equipment craftsman, shares his journey of representing the U.S. Air Force at the Powerlifting America National Championship at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 8, 2025. Despite facing physical obstacles, Staff Sgt. Casares went on to win at the national level as well as the world level. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 09:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993518
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-TO640-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111489244
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Nicolas Casares: World Champion Powerlifter, by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.