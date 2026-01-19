Staff Sgt. Nicolas Casares: World Champion Powerlifter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicolas Casares, 31st Operations Squadron aircrew flight equipment craftsman, shares his journey of representing the U.S. Air Force at the Powerlifting America National Championship at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 8, 2025. Despite facing physical obstacles, Staff Sgt. Casares went on to win at the national level as well as the world level. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)