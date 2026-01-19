(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DEOCS Promotional Video Featuring SEAC Isom

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Video by William Cosner 

    Office of People Analytics

    The Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff provides a message to inspire individuals to participate in the DEOCS.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 09:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: US

    DEOCS
    SEAC Isom

