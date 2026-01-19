The Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff provides a message to inspire individuals to participate in the DEOCS.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 09:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993517
|VIRIN:
|251024-O-CK898-9682
|Filename:
|DOD_111489242
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DEOCS Promotional Video Featuring SEAC Isom, by William Cosner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.