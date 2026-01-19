Footage of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron as they conduct the unfolding of an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 14, 2026. This HH-60W Jolly Green II marked the completion of the 56th RGS’s six-ship helicopter fleet. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 08:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993512
|VIRIN:
|140126-F-LD437-1001
|PIN:
|12345678
|Filename:
|DOD_111489174
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New HH-60W Jolly Green II completes fleet, by A1C Stephan Bang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.