    New HH-60W Jolly Green II completes fleet

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.13.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Footage of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron as they conduct the unfolding of an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 14, 2026. This HH-60W Jolly Green II marked the completion of the 56th RGS’s six-ship helicopter fleet. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 08:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993512
    VIRIN: 140126-F-LD437-1001
    PIN: 12345678
    Filename: DOD_111489174
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Aviano AB
    31 FW
    HH-60W
    56th RGS

