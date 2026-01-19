U.S. Airmen assigned to the 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and 379th Expeditionary Aerial Port Squadron load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of a readiness exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. The exercise spanned across the CENTCOM AOR, elevating readiness with realistic scenarios that tested dispersed operations, rapid deployment of aircraft, and positive control over a large area. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 07:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993507
|VIRIN:
|260121-F-KV687-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111489056
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen prepare cargo for transport in support of AFCENT exercise, by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
