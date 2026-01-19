(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen prepare cargo for transport in support of AFCENT exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.20.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and 379th Expeditionary Aerial Port Squadron load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of a readiness exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. The exercise spanned across the CENTCOM AOR, elevating readiness with realistic scenarios that tested dispersed operations, rapid deployment of aircraft, and positive control over a large area. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 07:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993507
    VIRIN: 260121-F-KV687-1001
    Filename: DOD_111489056
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen prepare cargo for transport in support of AFCENT exercise, by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    cargo
    C-17
    K-loader
    CENTCOM

