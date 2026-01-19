332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron constructs maintenance alert compound

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron construct a maintenance alert compound in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 18, 2026. The effort included leveling and paving the ground, erecting six shelters, and installing flooring, walkways, power, and HVAC to support operations, all in less than 24 hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jonah Bliss)
