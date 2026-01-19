332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron constructs maintenance alert compound

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron construct a maintenance alert compound in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 18, 2026. The effort included leveling and paving the ground, erecting six shelters, and installing flooring, walkways, power, and HVAC to support operations, all in less than 24 hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jonah Bliss)