    332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron constructs maintenance alert compound

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.17.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Jonah Bliss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron construct a maintenance alert compound in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 18, 2026. The effort included leveling and paving the ground, erecting six shelters, and installing flooring, walkways, power, and HVAC to support operations, all in less than 24 hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jonah Bliss)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 06:03
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron constructs maintenance alert compound, by SrA Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, CE, 332 ECES

