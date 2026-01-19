A public service announcement reminding service members to practice good hand hygiene within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 20, 2025. This video was created as part of the series “Hey Airman!”, to bring awareness to hygiene during the cold and flu season. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 04:24
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|993496
|VIRIN:
|260120-Z-BB071-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111488888
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hey Airman! Wash Your Hands!, by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.