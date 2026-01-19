(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hey Airman! Wash Your Hands!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A public service announcement reminding service members to practice good hand hygiene within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 20, 2025. This video was created as part of the series “Hey Airman!”, to bring awareness to hygiene during the cold and flu season. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 04:24
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 993496
    VIRIN: 260120-Z-BB071-1001
    Filename: DOD_111488888
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hey Airman! Wash Your Hands!, by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, Hey Airman, PSA, Hygiene

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video