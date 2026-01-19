(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNC Ambassador Roundtable

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo 

    AFN Humphreys

    The United Nations Command-Combined Forces Command-U.S. Force Korea commander, General Xavier T. Brunson, met with UNC ambassadors to discuss security environment factors within the Korean peninsula, at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2026. The ambassador roundtable builds open dialogue, harnessing the collective power of UNC member states and allows UNC leaders to seek future opportunities to collaborate with The Republic of Korea and each other. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 00:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993490
    VIRIN: 260121-F-EZ689-9715
    Filename: DOD_111488802
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    United Nations Command
    United States Forces Korea
    Ambassador Roundtable
    General Xavier Brunson

