UNC Ambassador Roundtable

The United Nations Command-Combined Forces Command-U.S. Force Korea commander, General Xavier T. Brunson, met with UNC ambassadors to discuss security environment factors within the Korean peninsula, at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2026. The ambassador roundtable builds open dialogue, harnessing the collective power of UNC member states and allows UNC leaders to seek future opportunities to collaborate with The Republic of Korea and each other. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)